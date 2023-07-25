Home States Odisha

CHR brings hope for couples with infertility in Odisha 

Apart from basic and advanced fertility treatment, CHR has the facility for fertility preservation for both sexes before undergoing chemotherapy or pelvic radiation as cancer therapy.

Published: 25th July 2023

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid growing cases of infertility among couples reported worldwide, the Center of Human Reproduction (CHR), the infertility and in vitro fertilisation (IVF) unit of the Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital, has emerged as a ray of hope for couples dealing with such issues in Odisha.

The problem is being handled successfully at the center since 2012. It is the first infertility unit in the state to provide IVF treatment in a medical college and hospital with benefits of multidisciplinary care. 

Enrolled under the ICMR in 2013, the center has been registered under the Odisha State Board for Assisted Reproductive Technique (ART) as a Level 2 ART clinic.

The center’s facilities include counselling of infertility couples, transvaginal scan, ovulation induction and follicular monitoring, fertility enhancing laparoscopic surgeries, semen analysis, intrauterine insemination (IUI), IVF, intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), surgical sperm retrieval procedures (TESA/PESA), semen and embryo freezing and donor sperm IUI and IVF. 

Officials of SUM Hospital said CHR’s success rate was at par with the global trend of ART success at 48.1 per cent for IVF and 14 pc for IUI. 

Apart from basic and advanced fertility treatment, CHR has the facility for fertility preservation for both sexes before undergoing chemotherapy or pelvic radiation as cancer therapy. The cost of treatment has been kept at an affordable level to enable most couples to avail the facility, they informed.

Professor and head of CHR Dr Sujata Pradhan said, “Our mission and vision is to provide individual care to every infertile couple for near exact diagnosis of the problem and specific treatment reducing time to achieve pregnancy with minimal side effects.”

