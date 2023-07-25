Man kills disabled child of wife’s paramour in revenge

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A 33-year-old man murdered the disabled daughter of his wife’s paramour at Sargada panchayat within Gorumahisani police limits in Mayurbhanj on Monday. The accused is Repa Murmu of Moroda village. He killed the nine-year-old daughter of neighbour Krushna Chandra Giri in revenge as his wife Sumita Murmu had run away with him six months back.

Sources said the accused had married Sumita four years back as per tribal rituals. As neighbours, the families of Repa and Krushna shared a good relationship. However, Krushna fell in love with Sumita despite having a wife and daughter. The duo reportedly started an extra-marital affair.

Though Krushna and Sumita met frequently in the latter’s house, Repa did not doubt their intentions as both the families were close. But six months back, Sumita ran away with Krushna leaving the accused humiliated in the village. To add insult to injury, the woman started to live in Krushna’s house. Since then, Repa was looking for an opportunity to avenge his humiliation.

On Monday, Krushna along with his wife and Sumita had gone to work in the field leaving his disbaled minor daughter alone in the house. At around 11 am, Repa went to Krushna’s house and attacked the girl with a kitchen knife.

As the minor bled to death, the accused came back to his house. However, a villager saw him holding the blood-stained knife and raised an alarm. Other villagers rushed to Krushna’s house and found the girl lying dead in a pool of blood.

On being informed, Gorumahisani police rushed to the village for investigation. SDPO of Rairangpur Gokulananda Sahoo said the minor girl’s body was seized and sent to the hospital for postmortem. A case was registered under section 302 of the IPC and the accused arrested.

