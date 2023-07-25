SC/ST victims allege aid delay in atrocity cases

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Discontentment is brewing among the SC/ST victims of rape, murder and other forms of atrocities for the alleged delay by the state government in providing them compensation. Sources said under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities Act) 1989, SC/ST victims of atrocities would be paid compensation between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 8 lakh depending on the nature of the crime committed against them.

As per provision, each victim would be paid 25 pc compensation while lodging FIR, 50 pc when the chargesheet is sent to court and the rest 25 pc after verdict of the case is announced. In another provision, around Rs 2.50 lakh incentive is to be paid to couples who have inter-caste marriage under the Odisha Inter-Caste Marriage scheme.

While around 60 victims of atrocities are yet to be provided with due compensation, as many couples are still awaiting their incentives since the last two to three years.

A woman of Balikuda alleged that her daughter was raped in 2019 but not a single penny has been paid towards her compensation.

Similarly, one Umesh Kandi of Balikuda was assaulted by a person last year but he is yet to receive compensation despite lodging complaint and filing chargesheet. DWO Rabindra Nath Pal said, “The administration has sent all the proposals to the government so nothing is pending at the district level.”

