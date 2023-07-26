Three ethanol units, five other projects get single window approval in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state-level single window clearance authority (SLSWCA) chaired by chief secretary Pradeep Jena on Tuesday approved eight industrial projects including three grain-based ethanol plants with a cumulative investment intent of Rs 1,250 crore.

These projects are expected to create an impressive employment potential of 3640 opportunities, reinforcing the State's commitment to foster economic growth and attract substantial investments. #InvestInOdisha — ChiefSecyOdisha (@SecyChief) July 25, 2023

A leading manufacturer of grain-based ethanol has proposed to set up three units in three western Odisha districts with a cumulative investment of Rs 814.54 crore.

The project proponent has planned to set up one unit at IDCO Industrial Estate, Bamani, Nabarangpur district with an investment of Rs 293.54 crore, the second in Sonepur district entailing Rs 271 crore and the third in Balangir district at a cost of Rs 250 crore. The three will come up along the Biju Economic Corridor and generate employment for around 500 people.

In the steel (downstream) sector, a leading manufacturer proposed to set up a cutting-edge facility for producing 1.8 lakh tonne steel doors and windows along with other products, earmarking an investment of Rs 147.64 crore. Nezone Tubes Utkal Limited plans to expand its existing facility at Kalinga Nagar in Jajpur district by establishing a manufacturing unit for 1.60 lakh tonne of mild steel (MS) square and rectangular pipes and tubes, entailing an investment of Rs 105 crore.

Vedanta Limited has proposed to set up an iron ore beneficiation plant of 4.5 MTPA capacity with an investment of Rs 80 crore at Koida in Sundargarh district. In the apparel and textiles sector, the proposal of BK International Private Limited for establishing a manufacturing unit for socks with an investment of Rs 52 crore in the Khurda district along with the proposal of Mamta Fabrics Pvt Ltd for setting up a readymade garments manufacturing unit with an investment of Rs 50 crore in Khurda district was approved.

