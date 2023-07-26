Home States Odisha

Three ethanol units, five other projects get single window approval in Odisha

The three will come up along the Biju Economic Corridor and generate employment for around 500 people.

Published: 26th July 2023 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2023 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Pradeep Jena

Chief secretary Pradeep Jena (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state-level single window clearance authority (SLSWCA) chaired by chief secretary Pradeep Jena on Tuesday approved eight industrial projects including three grain-based ethanol plants with a cumulative investment intent of Rs 1,250 crore.

A leading manufacturer of grain-based ethanol has proposed to set up three units in three western Odisha districts with a cumulative investment of Rs 814.54 crore.

The project proponent has planned to set up one unit at IDCO Industrial Estate, Bamani, Nabarangpur district with an investment of Rs 293.54 crore, the second in Sonepur district entailing Rs 271 crore and the third in Balangir district at a cost of Rs 250 crore. The three will come up along the Biju Economic Corridor and generate employment for around 500 people.

In the steel (downstream) sector, a leading manufacturer proposed to set up a cutting-edge facility for producing 1.8 lakh tonne steel doors and windows along with other products, earmarking an investment of Rs 147.64 crore. Nezone Tubes Utkal Limited plans to expand its existing facility at Kalinga Nagar in Jajpur district by establishing a manufacturing unit for 1.60 lakh tonne of mild steel (MS) square and rectangular pipes and tubes, entailing an investment of Rs 105 crore.

Vedanta Limited has proposed to set up an iron ore beneficiation plant of 4.5 MTPA capacity with an investment of Rs 80 crore at Koida in Sundargarh district. In the apparel and textiles sector, the proposal of BK International Private Limited for establishing a manufacturing unit for socks with an investment of Rs 52 crore in the Khurda district along with the proposal of Mamta Fabrics Pvt Ltd for setting up a readymade garments manufacturing unit with an investment of Rs 50 crore in Khurda district was approved.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SLSWCA Pradeep Jena

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp