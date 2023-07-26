Three kids, woman die after snakebite in Odisha

By Express News Service

DEOGARH/BARIPADA/BHAWANIPATNA: Three children including two siblings and a woman died after being bitten by snakes in three districts in the last 24 hours. In Deogarh district, a couple lost both their sons to snakebite in Janglikudar village. The deceased were identified as Gouranga Dehury (14) and his brother Soubhagya Dehury (8).

Sources said the two brothers were sleeping in their house when a snake bit them at around 4 am on Tuesday. Gouranga woke up after a sting and realised that a venomous snake had bitten him and his brother.

Subsequently, he informed his parents and the duo was immediately rushed to the Deogarh district headquarters hospital (DHH). However, the brothers succumbed during treatment. Police seized their bodies for postmortem.

Similarly, an 18-month-old kid died and his mother became critical after a poisonous snake bit them at Katuria village within Sarat police limits in the Mayurbhanj district on Monday night. The woman, identified as Minati Mahakud (28), is battling for life in Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital (PRM MCH).

Minati’s husband Jaga said his wife and son were sleeping when a poisonous snake entered the bedroom and bit them. The duo was rushed to Udala sub-divisional hospital in an ambulance. However, the kid was declared brought dead and Minati was shifted to PRM MCH in a critical condition.

In Kalahandi’s Koksara block, a woman died due to a snakebite at Sargiguda village on Monday night. She was identified as Rohini Majhi of Pandigaon of Kalampur block. Sources said Rohini had gone to visit her brother at Sargiguda village. She was sleeping in the night when a poisonous snake bit her. She was rushed to the Koksara community health centre but was declared dead. The woman’s body was handed over to her family members after a postmortem on Tuesday.

