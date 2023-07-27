Former UK Prime Minister, CM meet in Odisha, discuss range of issues

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Sir Tony Blair met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Naveen Niwas here on Wednesday. Both the leaders discussed the economic development of Odisha and future perspectives at the meeting which lasted nearly an hour.

#WATCH | Former United Kingdom PM, Tony Blair met Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik today. Both leaders discussed the economic development and growth of Odisha and the future perspectives. pic.twitter.com/bTLBNpUj8A — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2023

The Odisha government and the Tony Blair Institute of Global Change (TBI) had signed a memorandum of understanding on July 21. As per the understanding, TBI will provide free policy support and assistance in developing a comprehensive economic strategy for Odisha.

The chief minister appreciated the preliminary suggestions of TBI and expected the cooperation will help in securing a balanced industrial growth and resultant inclusive benefit for citizens. He thanked Blair for the support. The former UK PM also praised the chief minister for the state’s success in different sectors. He appreciated the 5T initiative for bringing transformative changes in governance.

It is a pleasure meeting former UK Prime Minister, Mr. Tony Blair. Had a meaningful discussion on economic development and growth of #Odisha & future perspectives. Thank Mr. Blair for extending policy support, assistance in developing a comprehensive economic strategy for… pic.twitter.com/QdK6ElvscD — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) July 26, 2023

BHUBANESWAR: Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Sir Tony Blair met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Naveen Niwas here on Wednesday. Both the leaders discussed the economic development of Odisha and future perspectives at the meeting which lasted nearly an hour. #WATCH | Former United Kingdom PM, Tony Blair met Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik today. Both leaders discussed the economic development and growth of Odisha and the future perspectives. pic.twitter.com/bTLBNpUj8A — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2023 The Odisha government and the Tony Blair Institute of Global Change (TBI) had signed a memorandum of understanding on July 21. As per the understanding, TBI will provide free policy support and assistance in developing a comprehensive economic strategy for Odisha.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The chief minister appreciated the preliminary suggestions of TBI and expected the cooperation will help in securing a balanced industrial growth and resultant inclusive benefit for citizens. He thanked Blair for the support. The former UK PM also praised the chief minister for the state’s success in different sectors. He appreciated the 5T initiative for bringing transformative changes in governance. It is a pleasure meeting former UK Prime Minister, Mr. Tony Blair. Had a meaningful discussion on economic development and growth of #Odisha & future perspectives. Thank Mr. Blair for extending policy support, assistance in developing a comprehensive economic strategy for… pic.twitter.com/QdK6ElvscD — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) July 26, 2023