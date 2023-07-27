Home States Odisha

Former UK Prime Minister, CM meet in Odisha, discuss range of issues

The chief minister appreciated the preliminary suggestions of TBI and expected the cooperation will help in securing a balanced industrial growth and resultant inclusive benefit for citizens.

Published: 27th July 2023 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2023 11:51 AM   |  A+A-

Sir Tony Blair, Naveen Patnaik

Sir Tony Blair being greeted by CM Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Sir Tony Blair met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Naveen Niwas here on Wednesday. Both the leaders discussed the economic development of Odisha and future perspectives at the meeting which lasted nearly an hour.

The Odisha government and the Tony Blair Institute of Global Change (TBI) had signed a memorandum of understanding on July 21. As per the understanding, TBI will provide free policy support and assistance in developing a comprehensive economic strategy for Odisha.

The chief minister appreciated the preliminary suggestions of TBI and expected the cooperation will help in securing a balanced industrial growth and resultant inclusive benefit for citizens. He thanked Blair for the support. The former UK PM also praised the chief minister for the state’s success in different sectors. He appreciated the 5T initiative for bringing transformative changes in governance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tony Blair Naveen Patnaik Naveen Niwas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp