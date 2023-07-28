Change is irreversible process, goes on continuously: President Murmu 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Change is the only irreversible process that goes on continuously, said President of India Droupadi Murmu while laying the foundation of the ‘Divine Light House’ of Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya at Dasbatia here.

Launching the Brahma Kumari theme ‘The Year of Positive Change-2023’, the President said, “It is not possible to step into the same river twice. Like a river, time keeps flowing. Time and society remain dynamic on the path of continuous change.”

President Droupadi Murmu interacting

with a member of PVTG at Raj Bhawan

Quoting a verse from Bhagavad Gita, ‘Ashantasya kutah sukham’, she said a person who is not attached to the Lord cannot attain peace. “I remember when I was young, life was a bit lacking yet I was very happy. I was happy because I never compared myself with anyone else. But these days due to the deep influence of social media, we unknowingly fall into the trap of comparison. In ignorance, we often do not recognise the virtues hidden in ourselves,” she said.

She said the biggest challenge before us today is to get rid of negative thoughts and move towards positivity. She appreciated the efforts of Brahma Kumaris in making humanity aware and taking it forward in a positive direction.

Later in the day at Raj Bhawan, Murmu interacted with members of particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs). Around 50 members of 10 PVTGs spoke to the President about their lifestyle, education, community, livelihood and other things.

While the President asked them about the problems they face in their day-to-day lives, she also suggested them to focus on education of their children, skill upgradation and sustenance. Murmu said even as the government has been doing a lot to help tribals, the latter should also focus on becoming self-independent. The President after her three-day tour, left for New Delhi on Thursday evening.

