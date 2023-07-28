Man killed by wife, minor son in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHADRAK: A man was allegedly stabbed to death by his wife and 15-year-old son at Banitia village within Bhadrak Rural police limits on Thursday. The deceased is 55-year-old Suresh Mahala. His wife Sanjulata and minor son have been detained by police.

Sources said Suresh was a farm labourer in the village while his wife worked outside Odisha. Sanjulata had come to Banitia a few days back. The couple used to fight frequently. In the morning, another fight broke out between the duo following which Sanjulata stabbed Suresh with the help of her son. Bleeding profusely, Suresh came outside his house screaming in pain. Neighbours rushed him to Bhadrak district headquarters hospital (DHH) where the doctor declared him dead.

Following the incident, irate villagers tied Sanjulata and her son to a tree and assaulted them. On being informed, police rushed to the village and rescued the duo. Bhadrak Rural IIC Amitav Das said the mother-son suo were taken to the DHH for treatment. They have been detained in the police station for interrogation.

