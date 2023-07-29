BJP demands CBI probe into OSSC paper leak

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Friday demanded the state government to hand over the investigation of the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) question paper leak case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). President of the state BJP, Manmohan Samal told media persons here if the state government has moral courage and wants to come clean, it should hand over the probe to CBI.

“If the government wants to give justice to the aspirants and maintain transparency, it should hand over the case to CBI. We will explore alternatives if the government fails to do so. The CBI probe will expose everything,” he added.

Samal’s party colleague and spokesperson Anil Biswal said truth cannot come to the fore if the question paper leak is investigated by Odisha police. He asked why no FIR has so far been lodged against the printing press from where the question paper was leaked. Biswal targeted the state government for making the peon of the printing press a scapegoat in the case.“Is it possible for a peon to be behind the case in which crores of rupees are involved,” he asked.

Countering BJP’s allegation, BJD spokesperson Goutam Buddha Das said the saffron party has started cheap politics over such a sensitive issue. Stating Odisha police has been able to bust the inter-state racket within such a period of time, Das said the mastermind of the case is an employee of a Central government department.

The BJD leader said the mastermind of the case is also involved in question paper leaks in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and other states. “Things will get clarified soon from investigation,” Das said while asking BJP leaders from the state to not worry on the issue.

