Synopsys plans design facility in Odisha's Bhubaneswar

Minister for Electronics and IT Tusharkanti Behera said the Synopsys team has formally announced the company’s plan to set up a chip design centre in Odisha.

BHUBANESWAR: US-based leading global electronics design and automation company Synopsys on Saturday announced its plan to set up a design facility in the state capital. The company has a presence in over 25 countries.

The facility, which in phases will expand to 300 chip design engineers performing high-tech roles, will comprise members from top Synopsys teams such as hardware analytics and test (HAT) and hardware development group (HDG), including HDG analog and HDG design/verification. In a key meeting, the visiting Odisha delegation interacted with senior VP Amit Sanghani and VP Abhijeet Chakraborty and briefed them on the initiatives the government is taking to build a resilient semiconductor ecosystem in the state.

Minister for Electronics and IT Tusharkanti Behera said the Synopsys team has formally announced the company’s plan to set up a chip design centre in Odisha. The centre will give a huge boost to the state’s semiconductor ambitions, strengthen the ecosystem and facilitate greater industry-readiness in the workforce, he said.

To provide the best advisory and mentorship support for the O-Chip programme, the delegation also held an extensive interaction with eminent industry leaders and researchers based in Silicon Valley. Eminent industry leaders and researchers enthusiastically participated in the discussion which focused on the O-Chip initiative’s mode of operation, operational guidelines formulation, and advisory committee formation. They offered to come on board as advisors and mentors for the initiative.

“Their invaluable guidance and expertise will steer the initiative toward groundbreaking achievements, and lead to the active participation of more semiconductor companies, universities, and industry experts,” said principal secretary of IT Manoj Mishra.

The delegation also participated in an event with the Odia diaspora. Addressing the gathering, members of the delegation praised the diaspora for the manner in which it has preserved its socio-cultural ties with the homeland and the support it continues to provide for Odisha’s growth and prosperity. The event organised by the Tourism department in association with FICCI was attended by more than 900 non-resident Odias. Development Commissioner Anu Garg, 5T Secretary VK Pandian and Sports Secretary Vineel Krishna were present.

