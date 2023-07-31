Candidates cry OSSC exam paper leak, stage protest

By Express News Service

BHADRAK: Days after Balasore police exposed an organised racket behind the question paper leak of JE (Mains) and CGL examinations conducted by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC), candidates of ULB accountants examinations held on Sunday staged a demonstration before Bhadrak Autonomous College alleging question paper leak. They said the seal of the question paper bundle for the examination conducted by OSSC was tampered and in some, it was open.

“We took the matter to the notice of the examiners but couldn’t get the answer. We were compelled to come out of the hall and stage a demonstration,” said Radharani Sahu, a candidate. Some examinees also alleged that the question papers were found torn. The examiners however maintained that they have received the packets in the same condition.

The district administration headed by sub-collector Manoj Patra and Anshuman Diwedi rushed to the venue and examined the papers thoroughly, said DIPRO Ramesh Nayak. “The allegations have no authenticity. Only one question paper was found torn,” Nayak said.

However, the examinees who raised the allegations did not appear in the examination even after the district administration verified the papers.Meanwhile, district collector Siddeshwar Baliram Bondar visited all five examination venues. “The examination in all five centres was conducted smoothly and with all transparency,” he said.

A total of 1957 aspirants appeared for the ULB accountant examination in five venues including Bhadrak Autonomous College, Bhadrak Women’s College, Bagurai High Schools, and Zilla School.In the JE (Mains) and CGL examinations, the nine accused - four each from Bihar and Odisha and one from Andhra Pradesh - were reportedly part of a professional group that was behind the question paper leak and subsequent exploitation of job aspirants.

Although initially, the accused had tried to hoodwink the cops by insisting they had supplied practice papers to the aspirants, the Balasore police team dug deeper and found more links after individually questioning the job aspirants.

