Home States Odisha

Candidates cry OSSC exam paper leak, stage protest

Allege seal of question paper bundle tampered; admin refutes claim

Published: 31st July 2023 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2023 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

Amid criticism over the exam conducting procedure and question paper leak , HRD ministy's panel will examine CBSE's exam procedure. ( Shekhar Yadav | EPS)

Image used for representative purpose only. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHADRAK: Days after Balasore police exposed an organised racket behind the question paper leak of JE (Mains) and CGL examinations conducted by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC), candidates of ULB accountants examinations held on Sunday staged a demonstration before Bhadrak Autonomous College alleging question paper leak. They said the seal of the question paper bundle for the examination conducted by OSSC was tampered and in some, it was open.

“We took the matter to the notice of the examiners but couldn’t get the answer. We were compelled to come out of the hall and stage a demonstration,” said Radharani Sahu, a candidate. Some examinees also alleged that the question papers were found torn. The examiners however maintained that they have received the packets in the same condition.

The district administration headed by sub-collector Manoj Patra and Anshuman Diwedi rushed to the venue and examined the papers thoroughly, said DIPRO Ramesh Nayak. “The allegations have no authenticity. Only one question paper was found torn,” Nayak said.

However, the examinees who raised the allegations did not appear in the examination even after the district administration verified the papers.Meanwhile, district collector Siddeshwar Baliram Bondar visited all five examination venues. “The examination in all five centres was conducted smoothly and with all transparency,” he said.  

A total of 1957 aspirants appeared for the ULB accountant examination in five venues including Bhadrak Autonomous College, Bhadrak Women’s College, Bagurai High Schools, and Zilla School.In the JE (Mains) and CGL examinations, the nine accused - four each from Bihar and Odisha and one from Andhra Pradesh - were reportedly part of a professional group that was behind the question paper leak and subsequent exploitation of job aspirants.

Although initially, the accused had tried to hoodwink the cops by insisting they had supplied practice papers to the aspirants, the Balasore police team dug deeper and found more links after individually questioning the job aspirants. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Staff Selection Commission OSSC paper leak
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp