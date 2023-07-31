Seer injured in at Gurukrupa Ashram attack dies

By Express News Service

Puri: Dayanidhi Das, another seer, who had sustained critical injuries during violence at Gurukrupa Ashram here on Friday, succumbed at SCB Medical College and hospital at Cuttack on Sunday, informed deputy superintendent of police Prasant Kumar Sahu.

On Friday, a seer Arjun Das (70) from West Bengal was allegedly hammered to death by his roommate in the ashram on Loknath road within Baseli Sahi police limits. During the commotion, Dayanidhi rushed to the rescue of the seer but got badly injured. He was sent to the district headquarters hospital. However, as his condition deteriorated, he was referred to SCB MCH in Cuttack.

Over two dozen sadhus stay in the ashram.

The investigation revealed that the accused Rabindra has been practising tantra sadhana which was opposed by the other inmates of the ashram. This enraged him so much that he committed the crime, the DSP said.

Now that the second person has also died, Rabindra will be booked for double murder, the DSP added.

Meanwhile, accused Rabindra Jena of Aska in Ganjam district was forwarded to jail on Saturday.

