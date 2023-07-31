Home States Odisha

Seer injured in at Gurukrupa Ashram attack dies

On Friday, a seer Arjun Das (70) from West Bengal was allegedly hammered to death by his roommate in the ashram on Loknath road within Baseli Sahi police limits.

Published: 31st July 2023 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2023 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

Dead body, Death

Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

Puri: Dayanidhi Das, another seer, who had sustained critical injuries during violence at Gurukrupa Ashram here on Friday, succumbed at SCB Medical College and hospital at Cuttack on Sunday, informed deputy superintendent of police Prasant Kumar Sahu.  

On Friday, a seer Arjun Das (70) from West Bengal was allegedly hammered to death by his roommate in the ashram on Loknath road within Baseli Sahi police limits. During the commotion, Dayanidhi rushed to the rescue of the seer but got badly injured. He was sent to the district headquarters hospital. However, as his condition deteriorated, he was referred to SCB MCH in Cuttack.

Over two dozen sadhus stay in the ashram.

The investigation revealed that the accused Rabindra has been practising tantra sadhana which was opposed by the other inmates of the ashram. This enraged him so much that he committed the crime, the DSP said.

Now that the second person has also died, Rabindra will be booked for double murder, the DSP added.
Meanwhile, accused Rabindra Jena of Aska in Ganjam district was forwarded to jail on Saturday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp