Unsafe building forces anganwadi kids to study under opens sky in Odisha

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: As many as 40 children of Khunta village under Rajkanika block, owing to the dilapidated condition of the anganwadi centre in their area, are forced to study and take their mid-day meals (MDM) under a tree for the past two years.

Rebati Nayak, the mother of a kid studying at the anganwadi centre, said the child development project officer (CDPO) of Rajkanika and the district administration had been urged to repair the centre’s building several times in the past but they paid no heed. “So the children are forced to study under the sun,” she added.

Speaking on the issue, anganwadi worker Damayanti Rout said a big slab of the two-room building had caved in two years back because of which it was considered unsafe for use. “The walls too have developed cracks and water seeps through them. Since the building is already in a battered condition, we conduct the classes under the trees,” she added.

The children, meanwhile, complained that they were unable to concentrate on studies since the main road was nearby. The situation also affected the quality of teaching and learning as both the teachers and students were at the mercy of the weather.

Locals said they had approached the CDPO and the block development officer (BDO) of Rajkanika demanding construction of a new anganwadi centre but to no avail. “This left no other option than to teach the kids under the open sky. Besides, the slightest sign of rain meant classes would be cancelled,” they rued.

Admitting to the poor condition of the anganwadi centre, Rajkanika CDPO Milimita Panda said steps are being taken to construct a new building soon. “We are also planning to shift the students to another anganwadi centre or community centre nearby,” she informed.

