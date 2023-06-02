Home States Odisha

Deadly wave sweeps away five girls in Odisha, two dead

Local police and fire services personnel besides the coast guard and a team of ODRAF jointly launched a search operation to trace Pragyan.

Published: 02nd June 2023 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2023 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

drowning

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: In a tragic incident, two college girls drowned after being swept away by a strong tidal wave while bathing in the sea at Aryapalli in Ganjam’s Chhatrapur block on Thursday. The deceased were identified as Swapna Rani Pandit and Pragyan Rani Tripathy. Both the girls were 20 years of age and Plus Two students. Swapna belonged to Kanisi area while Pragyan was from Harikrushnapur village in Seragarh block.

Sources said Swapna and Pragyan had gone to Aryapalli on Wednesday to witness a local festival. At around 7 am on Thursday, the duo along with three other local girls went to the beach nearby to take a bath. While enjoying the water, all of them were swept away by a strong wave. Hearing their screams, locals rushed in and managed to rescue four including Swapna. However, Pragyan could not be traced. The girls were rushed to Chhatrapur hospital where doctors declared Swapna brought dead.

Local police and fire services personnel besides the coast guard and a team of ODRAF jointly launched a search operation to trace Pragyan. The coast guard also engaged a helicopter for around two hours to find the girl. Later in the evening, Pragyan’s body was retrieved.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
College girls drown in sea
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp