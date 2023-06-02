Locals displaced by Jamkani coal mine of Vedanta to resume protest in Odisha from June 2

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Claiming that no steps are being taken to fulfil their demands, disgruntled locals displaced by Jamkani coal mine of Vedanta Ltd (VL) in Sundargarh’s Hemgir block have announced to resume their agitation from Friday.

The displaced persons submitted a letter on May 30 to Sundargarh collector Parag Harshad Gavali informing their decision to renew their protest. Earlier on February 10, the Sundargarh administration had facilitated an amicable deal between the agitating displaced persons and company officials. As per the settlement, the company had agreed to pay compensation of `21 lakh per acre of land and consider other demands.

Expressing displeasure over the delay in fulfilment of their demands, the locals said disbursement of compensation for land, trees, houses and provision of employment is moving at a snail’s pace. So far, not even five per cent of the claimants have been covered. Those who had not received any compensation during land acquisition by Bhusan Power & Steel Ltd (BPSL) have been kept out of the benefits as their records are not available.

Jamkani Coal Block Bisthapith Sangathan leader Niranjan Bhoi said the Garjanjor R&R colony, which is virtually lying in ruins, should immediately be made habitable with renovation along with facilities like proper roads, drinking water, health and electrification. There is no sight of another R&R colony at Kachharmunda while those who have shifted to Garjanjor are yet to the get promised 10 decimal homestead land.

Bhoi further said the road used for transportation of coal from Jamkani mine should be strengthened. Those working for VL’s mine development and operation partner BGR Mining & Infra Ltd should get minimum wages prescribed by the Coal India Ltd.

Land acquisition for Jamkani coal mine was carried out by IDCO more than a decade back for BPSL. After cancellation of the allotment to BPSL, the coal mine was bagged by VL in auction in 2019. The mine was inaugurated on November 5, 2022. However, the displaced persons immediately launched a protest. Due to the agitation, the mine was closed from December 23, 2022 to February 10.

ROURKELA: Claiming that no steps are being taken to fulfil their demands, disgruntled locals displaced by Jamkani coal mine of Vedanta Ltd (VL) in Sundargarh’s Hemgir block have announced to resume their agitation from Friday. The displaced persons submitted a letter on May 30 to Sundargarh collector Parag Harshad Gavali informing their decision to renew their protest. Earlier on February 10, the Sundargarh administration had facilitated an amicable deal between the agitating displaced persons and company officials. As per the settlement, the company had agreed to pay compensation of `21 lakh per acre of land and consider other demands. Expressing displeasure over the delay in fulfilment of their demands, the locals said disbursement of compensation for land, trees, houses and provision of employment is moving at a snail’s pace. So far, not even five per cent of the claimants have been covered. Those who had not received any compensation during land acquisition by Bhusan Power & Steel Ltd (BPSL) have been kept out of the benefits as their records are not available. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Jamkani Coal Block Bisthapith Sangathan leader Niranjan Bhoi said the Garjanjor R&R colony, which is virtually lying in ruins, should immediately be made habitable with renovation along with facilities like proper roads, drinking water, health and electrification. There is no sight of another R&R colony at Kachharmunda while those who have shifted to Garjanjor are yet to the get promised 10 decimal homestead land. Bhoi further said the road used for transportation of coal from Jamkani mine should be strengthened. Those working for VL’s mine development and operation partner BGR Mining & Infra Ltd should get minimum wages prescribed by the Coal India Ltd. Land acquisition for Jamkani coal mine was carried out by IDCO more than a decade back for BPSL. After cancellation of the allotment to BPSL, the coal mine was bagged by VL in auction in 2019. The mine was inaugurated on November 5, 2022. However, the displaced persons immediately launched a protest. Due to the agitation, the mine was closed from December 23, 2022 to February 10.