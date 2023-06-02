Odisha posts 11 per cent growth in gross GST collection

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has recorded around 11.17 per cent growth in gross GST collection in May compared to the same month the previous year. The tax revenue collection was Rs 4,397.73 crore last month against Rs 3,955.75 crore during the corresponding period in 2022.

The state posted 6.4 per cent growth in progressive gross GST collection up to May this year. The April and May collection stood at Rs 9,433.47 crore compared to Rs 8,865.98 crore last year. Official sources said, from the overall collection, the total revenue (consisting of state GST and IGST settlement) to be retained by the state has recorded a growth of 30.28 per cent in May. The state retained Rs 1,675.77 crore last month against Rs 1,286.29 crore in May last year.

With a growth of 36.03 per cent, the progressive collection to be retained by the state till May this year stood at Rs 4,034.94 crore. Of the total GST collection during April-May period last year, the state had retained Rs 2,966.29 crore.

Collection under all acts monitored by the Commissionerate of CT and GST, Odisha including GST, VAT, entry tax and professional tax was Rs 2,711.04 crore in May. The growth was around 17.27 per cent as the collection in the same month last year was Rs 2,311.78 crore.

“The state had generated 20.4 lakh waybills in May this year vis-a-vis 17.26 lakh generated in May last year recording a growth of 18.19 per cent and reflecting buoyancy in the economic sector,” said a statement issued by the GST Commissionerate. The gross GST collection, however, dropped by around 14.5 per cent compared to April when the state had posted an all-time high gross GST collection of Rs 5,035.74 crore.

