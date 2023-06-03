Poor quality work blamed for airstrip wall collapse in Odisha

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: A day after two tribal workers died when an under-construction perimeter wall of Malkangiri airstrip collapsed on them, advisor of special development council (SDC) Pradeep Majhi on Friday blamed sub-standard work for the mishap.

Visiting the airstrip to take stock of the situation, Majhi said poor quality construction work resulted in the death of Tilottama Beria (45) and Mano Hembram (19) besides injuring three other workers. “The government will launch a probe into the incident and those responsible for the sub-standard work will be taken to task soon.”

While Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has declared an ex-gratia of `4 lakh to the kin of each deceased person, the state government will take steps for the rehabilitation of their family members, informed Majhi. Of the three injured who are undergoing treatment at Malkangiri district headquarters hospital, Tilottama’s husband whose leg has been fractured, will be shifted to Apollo Hospital at Visakhapatnam. The other injured persons will stay at Malkangiri DHH. The state government has made all arrangements for their treatment, the SDC advisor added.

Similarly, the district Congress president Govind Patra also blamed sub-standard work for the incident. He demanded a probe into the incident and compensation of `30 lakh for each of the bereaved families. “The executive engineer concerned and the JE should also be placed under suspension and the contractor blacklisted. If our demands are not met within seven days, the Congress will lock the R&B office here,” Patra warned.

Contacted, R&B superintending engineer Nihar Ranjan Behera said the wall was constructed recently and couldn’t withstand the heavy wind caused by the Nor’wester. The workers were sitting near the wall to protect themselves from the storm when the mishap took place, he added.

Meanwhile, the body of one of the two persons who went missing in Satiguda reservoir during the Nor’wester, was recovered on the day. A joint team of ODRAF and fire services personnel retrieved the body of Tulsa Madhi from the reservoir. However, Govind Sardar is still missing. Sources said rescue operation is underway to trace him.

