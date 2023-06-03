Home States Odisha

Poor quality work blamed for airstrip wall collapse in Odisha

Visiting the airstrip to take stock of the situation, Majhi said poor quality construction work resulted in death of Tilottama Beria (45) and Mano Hembram (19) besides injuring three other workers.

Published: 03rd June 2023 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2023 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

The site at Malkangiri airstrip where the perimeter wall collapsed | Express

The site at Malkangiri airstrip where the perimeter wall collapsed | Express

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI:  A day after two tribal workers died when an under-construction perimeter wall of Malkangiri airstrip collapsed on them, advisor of special development council (SDC) Pradeep Majhi on Friday blamed sub-standard work for the mishap.

Visiting the airstrip to take stock of the situation, Majhi said poor quality construction work resulted in the death of Tilottama Beria (45) and Mano Hembram (19) besides injuring three other workers. “The government will launch a probe into the incident and those responsible for the sub-standard work will be taken to task soon.”

While Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has declared an ex-gratia of `4 lakh to the kin of each deceased person, the state government will take steps for the rehabilitation of their family members, informed Majhi.  Of the three injured who are undergoing treatment at Malkangiri district headquarters hospital, Tilottama’s husband whose leg has been fractured, will be shifted to Apollo Hospital at Visakhapatnam. The other injured persons will stay at Malkangiri DHH. The state government has made all arrangements for their treatment, the SDC advisor added.

Similarly, the district Congress president Govind Patra also blamed sub-standard work for the incident. He demanded a probe into the incident and compensation of `30 lakh for each of the bereaved families. “The executive engineer concerned and the JE should also be placed under suspension and the contractor blacklisted. If our demands are not met within seven days, the Congress will lock the R&B office here,” Patra warned.

Contacted, R&B superintending engineer Nihar Ranjan Behera said the wall was constructed recently and couldn’t withstand the heavy wind caused by the Nor’wester. The workers were sitting near the wall to protect themselves from the storm when the mishap took place, he added.

Meanwhile, the body of one of the two persons who went missing in Satiguda reservoir during the Nor’wester, was recovered on the day. A joint team of ODRAF and fire services personnel retrieved the  body of Tulsa Madhi from the reservoir. However, Govind Sardar is still missing. Sources said rescue operation is underway to trace him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tribal worker Malkangiri airstrip collapse
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp