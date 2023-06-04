Home States Odisha

Odisha train accident: Even ticketless travellers will receive compensation 

The Indian Railways is paying ex-gratia amount at seven locations -- Soro, Kharagpur, Balasore, Khantapara, Bhadrak, Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

Published: 04th June 2023 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2023 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

Restoration work being carried out at the accident site. (Photo | PTI)

Restoration work being carried out at the accident site. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  The railways on Sunday said that even ticketless travellers on board the passenger trains involved in the Odisha accident will receive compensation.

This is in line with a Supreme Court order, officials said.

"Irrespective of the passengers being ticketless (or not), they will receive compensation," railway spokesperson Amitabh Sharma said.

Speaking to reporters, Jaya Verma Sinha, a Member of Operations and Business Development of the Railway Board, said that every patient admitted to hospitals has a scout or a guide with him to help his kin to track him.

Verma further said the helpline number 139 is available in which senior rail officers are answering calls and are trying to connect with as many people as possible.

"The family members of the injured or deceased can call us and we will make sure that they are able to meet them. We will take care of their journey and other expenses," she said.

The railways also said that the 139 services will continue uninterrupted and will ensure prompt disbursal of ex-gratia announced by the rail minister -- Rs 10 lakh in case of death, Rs 2 lakh for grievous injuries and Rs 50,000 for minor injuries.

So far, the railways have disbursed Rs 3.22 crore as ex-gratia in 285 cases -- 11 deaths, 50 grievous injuries and 224 minor injuries.

The Indian Railways is paying ex-gratia amount at seven locations -- Soro, Kharagpur, Balasore, Khantapara, Bhadrak, Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

There are around 200 victims who are yet to be identified.

The South Eastern Railway has put up their photographs on its website for identification purposes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha train crash Odisha train accident Balasore train accident
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp