Odisha train crash: SCB MCH steps up bandobast for treatment of survivors

Principal secretary of Health and Family Welfare department Salini Pandit also visited the MCH and took stock of the situation in casualty and other departments.

Published: 04th June 2023

CUTTACK: Like the hospitals at Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur, the SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack has turned into a battleground for doctors and other health staff who are working round-the-clock to ensure the survival of each of the Bahanaga train accident victims who have been referred to the premier hospital.

As per government records, 192 patients were brought to SCB MCH from the accident site in Balasore district of whom six were released after treatment. Currently, 186 patients are under treatment at the MCH.
Hours after the tragic mishap, MCH authorities vacated both the trauma and non-trauma casualty and arranged extra beds to accommodate the accident victims.

Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani informed that initially, arrangements were made for 100 beds and five ICUs. “On Saturday morning, the patients were examined by doctors and shifted to casualty and wards of different other departments as per their health needs,” the collector informed.

While 70 victims were shifted to the surgery department, 30 were sent to the orthopaedic department and 16 to neurosurgery. Some patients are in the ophthalmology department, and the rest are being treated in the trauma unit. Two patients were shifted to the ICU in the morning but their condition is stable now. The identity of seven accident victims admitted to SCB MCH is yet to be known, informed Chayani.

Apart from deploying adequate paramedical staff, especially nursing officers, dressers and attendants, the MCH authorities have formed teams of specialists comprising heads of the surgery, orthopaedic, and neurosurgery departments to provide treatment to the victims. Beyond their duty hours, senior doctors, house surgeons and PG doctors donated blood for the victims.

For hassle-free treatment of the victims, the Cuttack administration has restricted entry of the public into the MCH. Although ministers Ranendra Pratap Swain, Tukuni Sahu, BJP leader Bijay Mohapatra, and Barabati-Cuttack MLA Mohammed Moquim had come to the MCH to meet the victims and their families, they were allowed only till the casualty doors.

5T secretary VK Pandian visited the hospital and reviewed the situation. He interacted with doctors and appreciated their efforts to provide relief to the victims. Principal Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department Salini Pandit also visited the MCH and took stock of the situation in casualty and other departments. Two help desks have been set up inside the MCH while the MCH authorities opened five helpline numbers to provide information to families.

SCB MCH Helplines

0671-2415171
0671-2415172
0671-2415173
0671-2415174
0671-2415175

