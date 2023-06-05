Home States Odisha

Odisha: 150 fall ill after eating ice cream

50 people including women and children were taken ill after reportedly consuming ice cream from a street vendor on Saturday.

Published: 05th June 2023

Food Poisoning

Image for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: At least 150 people including women and children of Ghatguda, Badaliguda and Dudhari Sundhiput villages in Koraput’s Semiliguda block were taken ill after reportedly consuming ice cream from a street vendor on Saturday.

Sources said the street vendor sold ice creams in these villages in the afternoon. Those who ate ice creams developed symptoms of diarrhoea and vomiting in the evening. On being informed, healthcare personnel reached the villages and shifted some of the affected villagers to Sunabeda and Mathaput hospitals. They were discharged on Sunday.

Chief district medical officer of Koraput Arun Padhi said around 73 were taken to the hospitals for treatment while the rest were given medical aid at their homes. “The cause of illness could be use of contaminated water by the ice cream vendor. Further investigation is underway.”

India Matters

