Odisha CM briefs PM, announces Rs 5 lakh ex gratia for victims from Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the latest situation of the train mishap at Bahanaga Bazar, particularly on treatment of the accident victims.The chief minister also announced ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for the seriously injured. The assistance will be given from Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) and will be applicable to the victims from the state only.

The chief minister assured the prime minister that all possible steps are being taken to save the lives of the injured admitted in different hospitals of the state. The doctors and medical students are doing their best to save lives. Doctors, students and common people are coming forward to donate blood for the injured persons, he said.

Stating that the Odisha government follows a policy which underlines ‘every life is precious’, the chief minister said that the state government is leaving no stone unturned to save lives. The state government officials are relentlessly working for the rescue operation, shifting injured to hospitals and making arrangements for their treatment.

Giving details about the latest situation, the chief minister said that as many as 1,175 injured passengers have been admitted in different hospitals, out of which 793 have been discharged. Most of the injured patients are in stable condition. As many as 382 passengers are now undergoing treatment in various government and private hospitals, the CM informed.

The prime minister thanked the chief minister and Odisha government for the prompt and efficient action during the crisis. The Centre is ready to provide any kind of assistance if required, he said. Modi also praised the people of Odisha for the support and timely help in this hour of crisis.

Main line tracks restored

Two days after one of India’s worst train accidents at Bahanaga Bazar in Odisha’s Balasore district, two of the damaged railway tracks have been made fit to carry trains. The government said on Sunday that both the Up and Down railway tracks at Balasore accident site have been repaired. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw took stock of the train movement in the affected section. He waved hands as a goods train first moved on the restored track. He also thanked railway staff and people involved in restoration works for ensuring quick movement of trains after the fatal crash. “Both tracks have been restored. Three trains have already passed through the restored tracks and four more have been planned,” he said.

