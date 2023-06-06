Odisha train accident: Chaos, confusion amid multiple claims for deceased

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chaos and confusion over identification of bodies of those killed in the Bahanaga train accident continued through the second dayat various hospitals in the state capital.

Out of around 193 bodies shifted to mortuaries in the hospitals, at least 123 are preserved at AIIMS here for identification. While the agony of the kin who have travelled hundreds of kilometres in search of their near and dear ones is far from over, there have been instances of more than one claimant for a deceased.

On Monday, two different groups staked claim to the body of a deceased. A police officer at the help desk said they are collecting information on birthmarks and scars, if any, of the two victims from both the claimants. After identifying the genuine family members, their body will be handed over to them, said the police officer. In AMRI Hospital, there were four claimants for one body. Two of them later realised the body was not of their relative. Police said DNA test of the deceased and two other claimants will be conducted.

Sources said such situation could be caused as many of the bodies are mutilated beyond recognition. In case, none of the claimants of victim’s body is able to prove their relation then the police may opt for DNA tests. “So far, 56 bodies have been handed over to the family members. The main process is identification and two to three instances have come to the fore where there are more than one claimant of a deceased,” Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange told TNIE.

“We cannot afford to hand over the bodies of the victims, whose faces are beyond recognition, to the claimants on benefit of doubt as it is a matter of emotions. In such cases, DNA tests will be carried out as it is the only option to ascertain the identity of the victims,” he said. This apart, some people are still desperately trying to trace the bodies of their loved ones. Md Sauqat (61) from Lilhaul in Bihar’s Samastipur district has travelled over 1,000 km but is yet to trace his son Md Tasavar’s body.

BHUBANESWAR: Chaos and confusion over identification of bodies of those killed in the Bahanaga train accident continued through the second dayat various hospitals in the state capital. Out of around 193 bodies shifted to mortuaries in the hospitals, at least 123 are preserved at AIIMS here for identification. While the agony of the kin who have travelled hundreds of kilometres in search of their near and dear ones is far from over, there have been instances of more than one claimant for a deceased. On Monday, two different groups staked claim to the body of a deceased. A police officer at the help desk said they are collecting information on birthmarks and scars, if any, of the two victims from both the claimants. After identifying the genuine family members, their body will be handed over to them, said the police officer. In AMRI Hospital, there were four claimants for one body. Two of them later realised the body was not of their relative. Police said DNA test of the deceased and two other claimants will be conducted. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sources said such situation could be caused as many of the bodies are mutilated beyond recognition. In case, none of the claimants of victim’s body is able to prove their relation then the police may opt for DNA tests. “So far, 56 bodies have been handed over to the family members. The main process is identification and two to three instances have come to the fore where there are more than one claimant of a deceased,” Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange told TNIE. “We cannot afford to hand over the bodies of the victims, whose faces are beyond recognition, to the claimants on benefit of doubt as it is a matter of emotions. In such cases, DNA tests will be carried out as it is the only option to ascertain the identity of the victims,” he said. This apart, some people are still desperately trying to trace the bodies of their loved ones. Md Sauqat (61) from Lilhaul in Bihar’s Samastipur district has travelled over 1,000 km but is yet to trace his son Md Tasavar’s body.