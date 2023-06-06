Home States Odisha

Odisha train crash: Two women from Nepal look for their loved ones

The desperation is visible on the face of 44-year-old Meera Devi who has come all the way from Nepal to find her son who is missing since the deadly train crash at Bahanaga on June 2.

Published: 06th June 2023 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2023 12:31 PM   |  A+A-

Meera Devi , Odisha train crash

Meera Devi showing her son’s details

By Sukanta Sahu
Express News Service

BALASORE:  The desperation is visible on the face of 44-year-old Meera Devi who has come all the way from Nepal to find her son who is missing since the deadly train crash at Bahanaga on June 2.
Ramanand Paswan (21) was on his way to Chennai in the doomed Coromandel Express in search of a job.

“I haven’t heard from him since the mishap,” said Meera who came to know of the train accident while watching TV at her home in Pakaha Manipur of Parsa district in Nepal. Worried sick about Ramanand’s condition, she decided to come to Balasore in search of him.

“I managed to reach Balasore with much difficulty. I searched the local medical college and hospital but could not find my son. People manning the help desk there are also unaware of his whereabouts,” said a worried Meera.

ALSO READ | Victims’ kin continue search as bodies reach Bhubaneswar

She has been advised to search for her son in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar. But Meera is at a loss as she is unable to converse in Hindi or English properly. Similarly, Kusum Devi, also from Nepal, is looking for her brother Amarjeet Paswan (25) who was in the ill-fated train. Amarjeet was going to Vijayawada to join the office in a private company. Since the accident, he is untraceable. “No one has any information about my brother. I don’t know if he is alive or dead,” she sobs. 

ALSO READ | Odisha train crash: Survivors’ families battle heat, agony at SCB medical college

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NepalOdisha train crash
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp