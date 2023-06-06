Odisha train crash: Two women from Nepal look for their loved ones

Sukanta Sahu By

BALASORE: The desperation is visible on the face of 44-year-old Meera Devi who has come all the way from Nepal to find her son who is missing since the deadly train crash at Bahanaga on June 2.

Ramanand Paswan (21) was on his way to Chennai in the doomed Coromandel Express in search of a job.

“I haven’t heard from him since the mishap,” said Meera who came to know of the train accident while watching TV at her home in Pakaha Manipur of Parsa district in Nepal. Worried sick about Ramanand’s condition, she decided to come to Balasore in search of him.

“I managed to reach Balasore with much difficulty. I searched the local medical college and hospital but could not find my son. People manning the help desk there are also unaware of his whereabouts,” said a worried Meera.

She has been advised to search for her son in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar. But Meera is at a loss as she is unable to converse in Hindi or English properly. Similarly, Kusum Devi, also from Nepal, is looking for her brother Amarjeet Paswan (25) who was in the ill-fated train. Amarjeet was going to Vijayawada to join the office in a private company. Since the accident, he is untraceable. “No one has any information about my brother. I don’t know if he is alive or dead,” she sobs.

