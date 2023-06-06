Home States Odisha

Passengers panic as smoke from AC coach halts express train in Odisha's Brahmapur

Though the smoke was controlled immediately, the panic-stricken passengers refused to travel in the coach fearing another electrical breakdown.

Published: 06th June 2023 03:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2023 06:23 PM

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: The Secunderabad-Agartala Express was Tuesday halted at Odisha's Brahmapur railway station around noon as passengers alerted railway officials about smoke emitting from an air-conditioning unit inside a coach, officials said.

Though the smoke was controlled immediately, the panic-stricken passengers refused to travel in the coach fearing another electrical breakdown. They demanded a replacement for the coach.

Some passengers first noticed smoke in the B-5 coach and raised an alarm. Following this most of the passengers reportedly got down and refused to re-board the train, an official said.

"It was reported that a minor electrical issue occurred in the coach no. B-5 of Secunderabad-Agartala Express near Brahmapur station. The staff on duty attended to the issue immediately and rectified it," an ECoR official said.

