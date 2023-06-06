Tribals protest delay in arrest of accused lecturer accused of sexually assaulting woman

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Tribals of Kuchinda have shot off a letter to the Odisha DGP demanding immediate arrest of a lecturer accused of sexually assaulting a woman teacher.

In the letter to DGP Sunil Bansal, tribal outfit ‘Adivasi Social and Cultural Society’ said the 54-year-old accused lecturer has been evading arrest for nearly a month on medical grounds. Police booked accused Sanjit under sections 376 (2)(n) and 506 of IPC basing on the complaint of the 31-year-old tribal victim. But ever since the case was registered, the accused has admitted himself to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla citing cardiological issues.

Members of the outfit said the accused lecturer is currently posted in a college in Sonepur’s Birmaharajpur. When the accused was posted in Kuchinda College, he used to run a coaching centre where the victim worked as a computer assistant. During the period, Sanjit allegedly sexually exploited her repeatedly. The victim escaped from him after she got the job of a teacher in a government school. Recently, the victim’s family members fixed her marriage. But the accused reportedly shared videos and photographs of her intimate moments with the man she was supposed to get married.

Former Kuchinda MLA Brundaban Majhi and secretary of the tribal outfit said, “We demand justice for the victim and stringent action against the accused lecturer. We also want police to provide protection to the female teacher.”

Kuchinda IIC Sobhakar Seth said police are in touch with VIMSAR authorities to get details of the accused’s health condition. “He was supposed to be discharged on June 1. However, his treatment period was extended by one more week after he developed some complications. Police will again take an update about his condition after seven days,” the IIC added.

Official sources said when police checked on the accused on June 1, the hospital authorities promised to discharge him. However, they later informed the police that the accused was found Covid positive and will be kept in quarantine for one week. Locals are accusing the hospital authorities of deliberately delaying the discharge of the accused.

