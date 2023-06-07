Goods train runs over four sheltering under it in Odisha's Jajpur 

Home States Odisha

The labourers were working at a railway siding and had taken shelter from heavy rain under the goods train. 

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

BHUBANESHWAR: At least four labourers were killed and three others critically injured in Odisha's Jajpur Road railway station after being run over by a goods train on Wednesday, an official said.

The labourers had sheltered from heavy rain under the goods train when it started rolling.

"There was a sudden thunderstorm.

The labourers were working at a railway siding where a goods train was standing stationary.

They sheltered under it but unfortunately, the goods train which did not have an engine attached to it started moving causing the accident," said a railway spokesperson.

"Four people died as a result and three were injured," he added.

However, locals at Jajpur claimed that two more of the injured have also succumbed to injuries.

The incident occurred five days after a major accident involving three trains in Odisha's Balasore district, which killed 288 people.

