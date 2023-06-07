Home States Odisha

Odisha train crash: Govt raises death toll to 288 again

The chief secretary said several queries were received on toll free numbers released by the government.

A body being taken out of deep freeze container before handling over to the next kins at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Tuesday yet again revised the death toll in the train mishap and put it at 288. The revision was done again after receiving updates from district collectors, chief secretary PK Jena said.

The government had confirmed 275 deaths in the train accident after an initial count of 288. The toll was reinstated to 288 following verification of bodies and updates received from the Balasore collector, Jena said.
The chief secretary said the collector was instructed to match the figures of dead bodies recovered from the spot, hospital and temporary site, and districts where the injured passengers were sent. “The collector submitted his final report today and the toll is now 288,” he said.

Out of the 288 bodies, 205 have been identified so far and handed over to the next of kin. “Of 193 bodies sent to Bhubaneswar, 110 have been identified and handed over to families and relatives. One person undergoing treatment at Bhadrak has succumbed. His identity has been ascertained along with 94 deceased in Balasore district,” he said.

The chief secretary said several queries were received on toll-free numbers released by the government. The government hopes for significant progress in the identification process by Wednesday. 

The state government is bearing the treatment cost of the mishap victims and the transportation of bodies to their respective destinations. Among the injured, condition of one is stated to be critical. 

The chief secretary said the DNA sampling and embalming process is underway. The process will help in resolve issues in case of unclaimed bodies in the future. 

