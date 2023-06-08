Monsoon delay hits sowing of Kharif crops in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as Kharif operations have started with field preparation from Akshaya Tritiya (April 22), the sowing of crops mostly paddy has been pushed back due to delay in the onset of southwest monsoon.

The state government is yet to prepare its kharif (foodgrain production) plan fixing crop-wise targets and areas to be covered under specific crops for Kharif season 2023-24. This has affected planning at the district level as well.

It has been a practice for a long that the chief secretary of the state issues a circular in the form of a booklet called ‘Kharif Campaign’ in April, the start of the kharif season, every year to collectors. Meanwhile, the Centre has already announced its kharif plan on May 3 setting a national target of foodgrain production of 3,320 lakh tonne, 292.5 lakh tonne pulses and 440 lakh tonne oilseeds.

Sources in the Agriculture Department told The New Indian Express a draft plan for foodgrain production for the current Kharif season has been prepared for approval of the state government. However, the plan can not be finalised as the director of Agriculture and Food Production, Prem Chandra Chaudhary is away on a training programme.

The objective of such advance planning is to assess and review crop performance during the previous seasons and set targets for the current Kharif season in consultation with departments concerned, researchers and agricultural experts from the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) and National Rice Research Institute (NRRI).

“While high priority is being given to crop diversification, an agro-ecological based crop planning is needed for diversion of land from excess commodities like rice to deficit commodities such as pulses, oilseeds and high-value crops for export earnings,” said a senior officer of the Agriculture department dealing with kharif programme.

Sowing of non-paddy crops like maize, pulses, jute, oilseeds, vegetables and spices has also been delayed due to inadequate pre-monsoon showers, said sources in the Agriculture Directorate. Though there is adequate availability of critical inputs like seeds and fertiliser, the low lifting of paddy seeds from government agencies under the DBT scheme is a worrying factor.

Kharif delay

The state govt is yet to prepare its kharif (foodgrain production) for 2023-24

Centre has already announced its kharif plan on May 3

A draft plan on current kharif season has been prepared

BHUBANESWAR: Even as Kharif operations have started with field preparation from Akshaya Tritiya (April 22), the sowing of crops mostly paddy has been pushed back due to delay in the onset of southwest monsoon. The state government is yet to prepare its kharif (foodgrain production) plan fixing crop-wise targets and areas to be covered under specific crops for Kharif season 2023-24. This has affected planning at the district level as well. It has been a practice for a long that the chief secretary of the state issues a circular in the form of a booklet called ‘Kharif Campaign’ in April, the start of the kharif season, every year to collectors. Meanwhile, the Centre has already announced its kharif plan on May 3 setting a national target of foodgrain production of 3,320 lakh tonne, 292.5 lakh tonne pulses and 440 lakh tonne oilseeds.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sources in the Agriculture Department told The New Indian Express a draft plan for foodgrain production for the current Kharif season has been prepared for approval of the state government. However, the plan can not be finalised as the director of Agriculture and Food Production, Prem Chandra Chaudhary is away on a training programme. The objective of such advance planning is to assess and review crop performance during the previous seasons and set targets for the current Kharif season in consultation with departments concerned, researchers and agricultural experts from the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) and National Rice Research Institute (NRRI). “While high priority is being given to crop diversification, an agro-ecological based crop planning is needed for diversion of land from excess commodities like rice to deficit commodities such as pulses, oilseeds and high-value crops for export earnings,” said a senior officer of the Agriculture department dealing with kharif programme. Sowing of non-paddy crops like maize, pulses, jute, oilseeds, vegetables and spices has also been delayed due to inadequate pre-monsoon showers, said sources in the Agriculture Directorate. Though there is adequate availability of critical inputs like seeds and fertiliser, the low lifting of paddy seeds from government agencies under the DBT scheme is a worrying factor. Kharif delay The state govt is yet to prepare its kharif (foodgrain production) for 2023-24 Centre has already announced its kharif plan on May 3 A draft plan on current kharif season has been prepared