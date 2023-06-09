Home States Odisha

Odisha train crash: Short-cuts must go, says Railway Board chief

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESHWAR: In the wake of the deadly train crash at Bahanaga in Balasore district, which has claimed 288 lives and left over Rs 1,200 injured, Chairman and CEO of Railway Board (CRB) Anil Kumar Lahoti has called for complete review of operations and maintenance practices to ensure fool-proof procedures in all internal as well as external systems.

After a safety review through videoconferencing, he asked all principal heads of the departments, divisional railway managers and chief workshop managers not to resort to short-cuts while carrying out maintenance in any section.

The minutes of the meeting accessed by The New Indian Express stated maintenance of infrastructure is very important and the works should be undertaken either under traffic block or under disconnection.

“We have to ensure that employees do not resort to shortcuts. The mindset of the people is required to be changed to make them completely understand that if maintenance is to be carried out, getting blocks or disconnection does not become an impediment,” it stated.

The direction of CRB assumes significance as it was alleged that shortcut procedures were adopted to repair the circuit at the loop and mainline junction at Bahanaga Bazar station prior to the crash.

Lahoti has asked all DRMs to interact with field supervisors personally and make them understand and assure them that for maintenance, required block/disconnection will be granted. Before clearing block/disconnection, it must be ensured that all the testing have been completed and confirmation to this effect must be submitted to DG safety. 

He also stressed implementation of a system where rolling block programme should be prepared for the next 26 weeks.

The requirement of blocks of all executing agencies will be part of the programme which will be reviewed at the highest level in the railway board.

As per the decision, the officials will undertake inter-zonal and inter-divisional safety audits more frequently as per the laid down principles to critically review prescribed safety systems. Senior officers from headquarters will visit various spots, sites, and depots in the next two weeks.

