Dance guru from Malaysia dies on stage in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Eminent Bharatanatyam guru, Sri Ganesan from Malaysia, collapsed and died during an event at Bhanja Kala Mandap on Friday evening. He was 60.

Ganesan was rushed to Capital Hospital where the doctors declared him dead. The Malaysia-based dance guru had arrived in the city to attend the three-day Jayadev Samaroha, organised by the National Cultural Mission. He was staying in Panthanivas here.

Ganesan reportedly performed during the event and collapsed while lighting the lamp.“Ganesan seemed to be in good health. He performed Bharatanatyam based on Gita Govinda in the evening. Unfortunately, he collapsed while lighting the lamp on stage,” said organiser Jagabandhu Jena.

“Our initial investigation suggests Ganesan died due to some natural cause. Further details will emerge after his postmortem report is received,” said an officer of Badagada police station. Ganesan was the president of the Malaysia Barathanatyam Dance Association. He was also the director of Sri Ganesalaya in Kuala Lumpur.

