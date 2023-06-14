Home States Odisha

Former Odisha priest arrested for stealing idols from temples

Kendrapara police claimed to have busted an idol lifting racket by arresting the former priest of a mutt in Jajpur here on Tuesday.

Published: 14th June 2023 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2023 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

arrested

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Kendrapara police claimed to have busted an idol-lifting racket by arresting the former priest of a mutt in Jajpur here on Tuesday. The accused was identified as 27-year-old Ananda Das alias Chua Baba of Japa village within Jajpur’s Erasama police limits. As many as four stolen ancient idols were seized from his possession. Das was working as a priest in the Olasuni Mutt in Jajpur but reportedly fled last year after committing a theft there.  

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Kendrapara Jayant Mohapatra said Das had looted four idols from a temple at Talakusuma village on June 8.  “Acting on a tip-off, we arrested the accused from Kudanagari and seized four idols from him. During interrogation, he confessed to have looted ancient idols from various temples and religious places in Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Jajpur districts posing as a priest since he had easy access to those places,” Mohapatra added.

A case under sections 457 and 380 of the IPC was registered and further investigation is underway to apprehend others involved in the racket, the SDPO informed.  On January 26 this year, Kendrapara police had arrested six idol lifters and seized nine ancient idols from their possession. Similarly, four years back, Nischintakoili police had busted an inter-state idol lifter gang and arrested two key members besides recovering a rare stone Buddha idol stolen from a temple at Buhalo village, from their possession. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kendrapara police idol-lifting racket former Odisha priest
India Matters
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp