Home States Odisha

Odisha train accident: Death toll rises to 289

As many as 155 injured passengers are now undergoing treatment at different hospitals.

Published: 14th June 2023 12:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2023 12:00 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha train accident

An aerial view of the triple train crash site in Odisha's Balasore district. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: One more passenger of the ill-fated Coromandel Express succumbed to injuries on Tuesday taking the death toll in the Odisha train tragedy to 289. The deceased Bijaya Paswan (35) was from Motihari in Bihar. With a cervical spine injury, he was admitted to SCB medical college and hospital at Cuttack. He developed sudden cardiac arrest at about 7.30 am while undergoing treatment.

“The patient was given cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and administered adrenaline injection after he developed sudden cardiac arrest. In spite of repeated efforts of CPR the patient could not be revived and declared clinically dead around 9.50 am,” SCB MCH said in a statement. Hospital sources said Paswan was shifted to SCB MCH from Balasore at 6.30 am on June 3. He was paralysed from the neck down. He was given all required emergency treatment.

“Family members of the patient were with him during the treatment. Free transport has been provided for shifting of the dead body of the deceased to his native place,” said an official of SCB MCH. Earlier, 288 passengers were killed and 920 injured in the accident. While 208 bodies have been handed over to their family members, 81 unidentified bodies have been stored at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar. Altogether 75 people have given their DNA samples for cross-matching.

Of the 829 passengers eligible for ex-gratia and compensation, over 700 have been provided with the aid. As many as 155 injured passengers are now undergoing treatment at different hospitals. Meanwhile, the CBI is grilling five employees, including the assistant station manager of Bahanaga Bazar station under South Eastern Railway (SER), in connection with the train crash.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha train accident Coromandel Express death toll
India Matters
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp