Odisha villagers block National Highway over unscheduled power cuts

Though there has been no thunderstorm or any other emergency situation, Kuliana block is facing erratic power supply for the last 15-20 days.

By Express News Service

BARIPADA:  Irked with unscheduled power cuts, villagers of Kuliana in Mayurbhanj district blocked NH-18 near Balimundulia Chowk on Wednesday night. Vehicular movement on the NH was disrupted for several hours as the agitators invaded the road shouting slogans against Tata Power Northern Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPNODL).

An agitator, Ghanashyam Singh alleged that TPNODL is resorting to power cuts for more than five hours every day. Though there has been no thunderstorm or any other emergency situation, Kuliana block is facing erratic power supply for the last 15-20 days.

“Normal life of people in the block has been affected due to the unscheduled power cuts. Amid the prevailing intense heat wave condition, lack of power for hours together is adding to our misery,” he said. Another protester Manoj Murmu said on Wednesday, TPNODL disconnected power at 12 pm though the weather was normal. Till now, the electricity supply is yet to be restored.

“We were forced to stage road blockade as the administration has turned a blind eye to the problem,” he added. Till reports last came in, the irate villagers were still protesting on the NH. The agitators said they staged the road blockade at 8.30 pm. “Though two hours have passed, not a single officer of the department concerned has reached the protest site to hold discussion with us,” they added.
 

