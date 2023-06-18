Home States Odisha

Odia University at Satyabadi of Puri to be unveiled next month

Published: 18th June 2023 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2023 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Odia University

The infrastructure development work of Odia University at Satyabadi of Puri district in 2022. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The much-awaited Odia University at Satyabadi of Puri district will be inaugurated next month. Officials of the Higher Education department on Saturday informed the university will be inaugurated in the first week of July and the modalities in this regard are being worked out.

Prior to that, the Higher Education department will conduct a common PG entrance test for admission of students to the university for the academic session of 2023-24. The admission process will be completed by the end of this month.

Officials informed admissions to the university will be carried out in three subjects - Odia Language and Literature, Linguistics and Natural Language Processing and Regional, Tribal Language and Heritage Studies. The department is contemplating appointing a faculty member of the Odia Department of Utkal University as an officer on special duty (OSD) of Odia University

As far as the appointment of the vice-chancellor (VC) of the university is concerned, officials said as per section 8 of the Odia University Act, the first VC will be appointed by the chancellor (Governor of Odisha) on the recommendation of the state government for a term not exceeding two years.

The Odisha State Higher Education Council has been given the responsibility of framing the modalities for the admission of students and academic operations of the university. A non-affiliating unitary university, it has come up on 9.6-acre land at Bakula Bana, Satyabadi.

