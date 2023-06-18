Home States Odisha

Water crisis looms large in Ganjam village in Odisha

Ironically, the village has many open wells and tube wells but the water is salty and used only for washing purpose.

Published: 18th June 2023 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2023 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

Water crisis

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Despite being the largest village of Odisha, Surala under the Chikiti block of Ganjam district continues to reel under water scarcity where the locals have to trek around 3 km every day to collect drinking water.

The village has a population of over 13,000. Locals daily walk all the way to Gobindapur Chowk, 3 km away from their village, just to collect drinking water. Ironically, the village has many open wells and tube wells but the water is salty and used only for washing purposes.

Several initiatives were taken to supply drinking water to the village but none bore fruit. The Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) department had installed a mega water supply project at the Badi Chowk area near the village in 2015 but even the water was unfit for drinking purposes. Similarly in 2020, another project was established on the premises of Surala Hospital with a capacity of one lakh litre but that too delivered water with higher salinity.

ALSO READ | Odisha second best state, Ganjam top district in water management

During the same time, three bore wells were dug at Gobindapur Chowk to supply drinking water to Surala and Kaitha villages but the water supplied through pipelines managed to reach only up to the ODRP colony.

Surala sarpanch Sasmita Kumari Sahu said the matter was taken up with the higher authorities several times in the past but it continues to remain unaddressed. Contacted, RWSS department sources said a proposal has been sent to the district administration for laying pipelines in Surala village.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ganjam district water crisis
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp