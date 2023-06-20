Home States Odisha

Ostracised, 52 families knock NHRC doors in Odisha

Speaking to mediapersons on Sunday, one of the ostracised persons Chandan Mohanty said the memorandum was sent to the NHRC on June 9.

By Express News Service

PARADIP:  THE 52 families of Patana villages who were ostracised by the anti-POSCO activists in 2007 for supporting land acquisition by JSW Steel Plant, have sought the intervention of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) towards payment of compensation for the loss of house and property.
A copy of the memorandum was further sent to the Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC), Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal. 

However, after completion of land acquisition, neither has any compensation been paid to us nor anything been done for our children’s education. We had written a letter to the CM in this regard but to no avail. So we sought the intervention of the NHRC towards our plight else we’ll stage stir,” he added.

Speaking on the issue, a senior revenue officer informed that no government-level decision has yet to compensate these families.  Jagatsinghpur collector Parul Patwari was meanwhile unavailable for a statement.
 

