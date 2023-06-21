Rath Yatra fervour grips Odisha

By Express News Service

The state soaked in religious fervour as people across the districts celebrated Rath Yatra on Tuesday. In Koraput, also known as Sabara Srikhetra, the car festival of the Trinity was celebrated with much fanfare. Early in the morning, sevayats of Jagannath temple performed the divine bath and offered Bhog to the deities. Subsequently, Lord Balabhadra, Lord Jagannath and Devi Subhadra were taken to the chariots in Pahandi amid the beating of drums and blowing of conchs.

Tribal head Dasi Naik performed the Chhera Pahanra, the ceremonial sweeping of chariots. A large number of devotees including tribals pulled the chariots to Gundicha temple. Wearing traditional costumes, people from Kondh, Paraja, Gadba, Bhumiya, Mali, Soura and Bhatra tribes participated in the festival. Besides, devotees from Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh also witnessed the Rath Yatra. Elaborate security arrangements were put in place for the smooth conduct of the festival.

The Rath Yatra was also celebrated in different tribal areas of Laxmipur, Narayanpatana, Borigumma, Kotpad, Boipariguda and Sunabeda. At Dwitiya Srikhetra in Baripada, thousands of devotees from across the Mayurbhanj district and neighbouring West Bengal thronged the Grand Road to celebrate the festival.

Kalas and Rath Pratistha rituals were held at 9.30 am. Paricha, the representative of the Mayurbhanj King, performed the Chhera Pahanra ritual following which Pahandi of the Trinity and Lord Sudarshan were carried out. Escorted by police and servitors, the deities were brought out from the Haribaldev Jew temple through the Lion’s Gate. The Pahandi ritual lasted for three hours.

Jayanta Tripathy, a servitor, said on Wednesday, devotees will pull the chariot of Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra. While Lord Balabhadra will be taken to Gundicha temple, the chariot of Devi Subhadra will halt midway. On Thursday, Devi Subhadra will first reach Gundicha temple followed by Lord Jagannath. The chariot of Devi Subhadra will be exclusively pulled by women devotees.

In Jajpur, the car festival was celebrated at Dharmasala and Gadamadhupur. While Chhera Pahanra in Dharmashala was conducted by the local IIC, the scion of the royal family performed the ritual at Gadamadhupur. The Rath Yatra was also celebrated at various places in Malkangiri, Sundargarh, Ganjam, Angul, Dhenkanal and Keonjhar districts.

