Rath Yatra: Overcrowding left little space for chariots to move, says Puri administration

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Puri administration has attributed the delay in pulling of Taladhwaja, Darpadalan and Nandighosa chariots despite the completion of rituals well before time to overcrowding. On Tuesday, ‘pahandi’ of the three deities and the pulling of the chariots began ahead of schedule.

However, only Lord Balabhadra’s Taladhwaja could reach Gundicha temple by evening. Prior to the pulling of Nandighosa, there was a commotion as people rushed towards the chariot to hold on to its ropes.

The district administration on Wednesday held a meeting to investigate the reasons and said the presence of a large crowd of devotees on Grand Road led to the delay in pulling of the chariots. Sub-collector Bhabaratan Sahu said the safety of the devotees during the pulling of the chariots was the administration’s first priority.

“As far as Nandighosa is concerned, with the entire Grand Road overcrowded and density of people higher near the chariot, there was no clearance on the sides and front of the chariot for it to move ahead,” the sub-collector said. As a result, the pulling of the chariot slowed down and on some occasions, it swerved towards the sides.

The pulling of Taladhwaja was also delayed due to the same reason. At Marchikote Chhak, the presence of a motorcycle near Srijew Lodge led to a commotion when the chariot was drawn to the side instead of being pulled straight.

Meanwhile, chief administrator of Shree Jagannath temple Ranjan Kumar Das said the reasons behind the delay in chariots reaching the Gundicha temple are also being probed by SJTA. He, however, added the delay could have been Lord Jagannath’s wish.

“His chariot will not move until He wishes. Maybe the Lord was waiting for a Bhakta Salabega or a Bandhu Mohanty,” Das said. Such instances have been mentioned in our religious texts, he added.

Collector Samarth Verma and SP Kanwar Vishal Singh could not be reached for their comments.

