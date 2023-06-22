Home States Odisha

Rath Yatra: Overcrowding left little space for chariots to move, says Puri administration

Meanwhile, chief administrator of Shree Jagannath temple Ranjan Kumar Das said reasons behind delay in chariots reaching the Gundicha temple is also being probed by SJTA.

Published: 22nd June 2023 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2023 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

Rath Yatra celebration

The three chariots on the Grand Road in Puri, getting final touches ahead of the Rath Yatra celebrations on July 1 | Diana Sahu

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Puri administration has attributed the delay in pulling of Taladhwaja, Darpadalan and Nandighosa chariots despite the completion of rituals well before time to overcrowding. On Tuesday, ‘pahandi’ of the three deities and the pulling of the chariots began ahead of schedule.

However, only Lord Balabhadra’s Taladhwaja could reach Gundicha temple by evening. Prior to the pulling of Nandighosa, there was a commotion as people rushed towards the chariot to hold on to its ropes.

The district administration on Wednesday held a meeting to investigate the reasons and said the presence of a large crowd of devotees on Grand Road led to the delay in pulling of the chariots. Sub-collector Bhabaratan Sahu said the safety of the devotees during the pulling of the chariots was the administration’s first priority.

“As far as Nandighosa is concerned, with the entire Grand Road overcrowded and density of people higher near the chariot, there was no clearance on the sides and front of the chariot for it to move ahead,” the sub-collector said. As a result, the pulling of the chariot slowed down and on some occasions, it swerved towards the sides.

The pulling of Taladhwaja was also delayed due to the same reason. At Marchikote Chhak, the presence of a motorcycle near Srijew Lodge led to a commotion when the chariot was drawn to the side instead of being pulled straight.

Meanwhile, chief administrator of Shree Jagannath temple Ranjan Kumar Das said the reasons behind the delay in chariots reaching the Gundicha temple are also being probed by SJTA. He, however, added the delay could have been Lord Jagannath’s wish.

“His chariot will not move until He wishes. Maybe the Lord was waiting for a Bhakta Salabega or a Bandhu Mohanty,” Das said. Such instances have been mentioned in our religious texts, he added.
Collector Samarth Verma and SP Kanwar Vishal Singh could not be reached for their comments.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rath Yatra Overcrowding Puri administration
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp