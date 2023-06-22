Home States Odisha

Raths roll out at Dwitiya Srikhetra in Odisha's Baripada

Earlier on the day, servitors performed rituals like Abakash, Madhyana Dhupa, Sandhya Alati and offered bhog to the Trinity before the chariot pulling commenced.

Published: 22nd June 2023 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2023 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

Women devotees gather on the Grand Road to pull Devi Subhadra’s chariot | Express

By Sukanta Sahu
Express News Service

BARIPADA: A day after the Rath Yatra at Puri, the pulling of chariots of the Trinity commenced at Dwitiya Srikhetra in Mayurbhanj’s Baripada with the participation of thousands of devotees on Wednesday. The car festival of Haribaldev Jew temple is a 13-day affair unlike in Puri where the deities embark on a nine-day sojourn to Gundicha temple. Besides, the chariot of Devi Subhadra is pulled only by women devotees.

On the day, devotees first pulled the chariot of Lord Balabhadra which reached Gundicha temple at 4.10 pm. Subsequently, a large number of women devotees pulled Devi Subhadra’s chariot halfway till Baripada Town police station on the Grand Road. The chariot of Lord Jagannath was stationed in front of the Haribaldev Jew temple.

The pulling of chariots will resume on Thursday. Devi Subhadra’s chariot will be first taken to Gundicha temple followed by Lord Jagannath. Earlier on the day, servitors performed rituals like Abakash, Madhyana Dhupa, and Sandhya Alati and offered bhog to the Trinity before the chariot pulling commenced.

Mayurbhanj SP B Gangadhar said 27 platoons of the police force along with two ASPs, six DSPs, 15 inspectors, 90 sub-inspectors and ASIs were deployed for the Rath Yatra. Besides, two platoons of women's police force were also deployed. Among others, School and Mass Education Minister Sudam Marandi, Eastern Range IG Himanshu Lal and Mayurbhanj collector Vineet Bhardwaj were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rath Yatra Baripada Dwitiya Srikhetra
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp