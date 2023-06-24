Home States Odisha

AP eyes another panchayat in Koraput, survey conducted to demarcate border

The dispute between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh in Koraput district is pertinent and despite objections, officials from the latter often infiltrate into villages.

Talagulu panchayat

Officials of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh at a village in Talagulu panchayat

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: After Kotia and Sambai, Andhra Pradesh is now eyeing villages in the Talagulu panchayat of Koraput district.Responding to allegations of the incursion of the neighbouring state’s administration in Katawbalasa, Dumuriguda and Kamri Jamuguda villages in Talugulu panchayat of Pottangi block, a joint survey to identify the border and demarcate it was carried out by officials from both the states.

As part of the exercise, Pottangi tehsildar Birendra Bahadur Singh Dharua and revenue inspector Golak Bihari Parida identified the boundary markers including stones placed on the border during the Madras Presidency era. After completion of border identification, the findings were reported to higher officials. The issue would be resolved soon, said sub-collector Benudhar Sabar.

The dispute between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh in Koraput district is pertinent and despite objections, officials from the latter often infiltrate into villages. Sabar said the Odisha government has been emphasising the need for concrete measures to come up with a solution to the issue.

