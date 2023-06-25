GRIDCO-NHPC ink pact for renewable energy projects

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Grid Corporation of Odisha Limted (GRIDCO) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the National Hydro Power Corporation (NHPC) for developing pumped storage projects (PSPs) and renewable energy in the state.The MoU envisages setting up of self-identified pumped storage projects of at least 2,000 MW capacity and renewable energy projects (ground-mounted solar projects/floating solar projects) of around 1,000 MW in the state.

As per the agreement, NHPC will identify viable potential sites for PSPs and renewable energy (RE) projects. The envisaged RE capacity will add to the renewable energy portfolio of the state and the PSP capacity will help in addressing variability and intermittency of RE power generation and help in achieving the net-zero ambitions with compliance of renewable purchase obligation (RPO), said GRIDCO MD Trilochan Panda.

GRIDCO which has been designated as the nodal agency for implementation of the Odisha Renewable Energy Policy, 2022 has the first right of refusal for availing the capacity basing on requirements. Previously, GRIDCO had signed MoUs with three other central public sector undertakings - NTPC, NLCIL and SJVNL - for development of renewable energy projects in the state.

NHPC, the largest public sector hydropower development organization in India, has diversified in the field of solar and wind energy development in a big way. In January 2022, NHPC entered into an agreement with Green Energy Development Corporation of Odisha Limited (GEDCOL) to form a joint venture company for produce solar power from floating installations in different reservoirs of the state.

The national PSU is executing two floating solar power projects, a 100 MW under floating solar park phase-I and another 200 MW under phase-II, in Rengali reservoir. The two projects are under different phases of implementation. The MoU was signed on June 23 by Panda and executive director, NHPC Rajat Gupta in the presence of additional chief secretary, Energy-cum-GRIDCO chairman Nikunja B Dhal, NHPC director (Projects) Biswajit Basu and other senior officers.

