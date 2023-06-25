Maoist posters resurface in two districts of Odisha

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA/ BERHAMPUR: Panic gripped residents of M Rampur in Kalahandi district and Kalyansingpur block of Rayagada after suspected Maoist posters were found in these areas recently.In Kalahandi, the posters allegedly put up by Maoists, was found pasted on tree trunks along the road to Taprang village within M Rampur police limits on Saturday.

Posters pasted on a tree trunk at Taprang

village in Kalahandi | Express

The posters reportedly paid tribute to the three Maoist cadres - Lalit alias Rajkamal, Ritu alias Poja and Sandesh alias Lakhu - who were neutralised following an exchange of fire with the Special Intelligence Wing (SIW) of Odisha Police on May 9.

The posters further alleged that the three Maoists were tortured to death not killed in encounter as claimed. Besides, the posters asked locals to support the Maoist bandh call on June 25. SP Abhilash G confirmed the recovery of suspected Maoist posters from Taprang village. “But the veracity of the posters is under investigation,” he said adding, police is on high alert.

In Rayagada, posters and banners were found in Parasali area of Niyamgiri under Kalyansinghpur block. The posters reportedly pasted by the Bamsadhara-Nagabali-Ghumusura (Baghuna) Committee warned locals not to act as police informers or else they would face dire consequences.

