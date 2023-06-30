Home States Odisha

Bahanaga train crash: 20 kin to receive bodies

One more injured passenger undergoing treatment at SCB MCH succumbs

Odisha train accident

Belongings of passengers trapped under the derailed compartments in Balasore, Odisha used for representative purposes. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Nearly a month after the Odisha train tragedy, more than 20 kin and relatives of the accident victims whose DNA samples have been cross-matched are likely to receive the bodies of their loved ones on Friday.

At least 81 bodies of passengers killed in the June 2 train crash have been stored in five containers at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar due to the difficulties in physical identification. Sources said the railway authorities have received cross-match analysis reports of 29 bodies in the first phase. Of those bodies, around 15 had more than one claimant. 

“Some of the relatives of crash victims have been waiting here for DNA reports. Arrangements have been made for their free lodging and food. The cross-matching reports of some bodies have been received. The process will begin to hand over these bodies from Friday,” said sources. The government had decided to go for DNA matching to identify bodies after some were claimed by more than one family as it also involved ex-gratia of Rs 15 lakh from both the Centre and state. 

Meanwhile, one more injured passenger undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack succumbed on Thursday, taking the death toll to 293. Manish Kumar (24), a resident of Jamui in Bihar, was admitted to the hospital a day after the train crash at Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district. With multiple injuries, he was undergoing treatment in the central ICU. Hospital sources said despite best efforts, he could not be saved. The body has been handed over to the bereaved family members after medico-legal formalities.

The condition of one more passenger undergoing treatment in the ICU is critical. Of around 40 patients admitted to the hospital, 10 are in the ICU and the rest are in different wards. As several bodies still remain unclaimed, the Indian Railways has again appealed to relatives of the deceased to come forward and provide their DNA samples to establish their identity.

