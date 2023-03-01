Home States Odisha

1,213 students get degrees at 14th convocation of VSSUT

Addressing the students Das said, “You are the bridge between two generations.

Published: 01st March 2023 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2023 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology

Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The 14th convocation of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) in Burla was held on Tuesday. Director general (ECS), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) BK Das, who is also the alumnus of the institution, attended the event. 

Addressing the students Das said, “You are the bridge between two generations. You have to carry technology along with you but also be careful enough not to get carried away by technology.” As many as 1,213 students received their graduate, MSc and PhD degrees during the convocation. 

“India is the world leader in youth. With more than 65% population below the age of 35, India leads in this fire power. With an average age of 29 years compared to 37 years in China and 48 for Japan, we need to harness the youth power to transform our country. Being youth, your challenge is to carry the culture yet match the pace of the world,” Das added.

Speaking on the occasion, vice-chancellor Bansidhar Majhi asked the students to realise their full potential and take calculated risks. “Your responsibilities as engineers have increased to support the growth of economy and society,” he said. Principal secretary to government, Skill Development & Technical Education (SD& TE) department Usha Padhee who was the guest of honour for the occasion, addressed the students through video-conference.

BTech girl jumps into power channel, missing

A BTech girl student of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) went missing after jumping into Burla power channel here on Tuesday night. The student was identified as Chinmayee Priyadarshini of Balangir. The incident took place at around 10 pm. Chinmayee had recently passed out from the university after completing her engineering degree in IT.

She had come to VSSUT on the day to receive her degree at the convocation ceremony. However, she reportedly jumped into the power channel after the ceremony in the evening. Burla IIC Susanta Dash said the fire services personnel have launched a search operation which is underway. “Boats have been roped in to trace the student. We are trying to contact the parents of the girl,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology Burla
India Matters
Karnataka Lokayukta Bangalore City police has recovered Rs 6 crore cash from house of Prashanth Madal, Chief Accountant, BWSSB. (Photo | Express)
Rs 6 crores recovered from house of Karnataka BJP MLA's son
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
"I had Pegasus on my phone, Indian democracy under attack": Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge lecture
Australian batter Travis Head plays a shot during the third day of the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on March 3, 2023 (Photo | PTI)
Australia crush India by nine wickets, qualify for World Test Championship final
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Meghalaya post-poll violence: Several injured, one found dead

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp