1,213 students get degrees at 14th convocation of VSSUT

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The 14th convocation of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) in Burla was held on Tuesday. Director general (ECS), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) BK Das, who is also the alumnus of the institution, attended the event.

Addressing the students Das said, “You are the bridge between two generations. You have to carry technology along with you but also be careful enough not to get carried away by technology.” As many as 1,213 students received their graduate, MSc and PhD degrees during the convocation.

“India is the world leader in youth. With more than 65% population below the age of 35, India leads in this fire power. With an average age of 29 years compared to 37 years in China and 48 for Japan, we need to harness the youth power to transform our country. Being youth, your challenge is to carry the culture yet match the pace of the world,” Das added.

Speaking on the occasion, vice-chancellor Bansidhar Majhi asked the students to realise their full potential and take calculated risks. “Your responsibilities as engineers have increased to support the growth of economy and society,” he said. Principal secretary to government, Skill Development & Technical Education (SD& TE) department Usha Padhee who was the guest of honour for the occasion, addressed the students through video-conference.

BTech girl jumps into power channel, missing

A BTech girl student of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) went missing after jumping into Burla power channel here on Tuesday night. The student was identified as Chinmayee Priyadarshini of Balangir. The incident took place at around 10 pm. Chinmayee had recently passed out from the university after completing her engineering degree in IT.

She had come to VSSUT on the day to receive her degree at the convocation ceremony. However, she reportedly jumped into the power channel after the ceremony in the evening. Burla IIC Susanta Dash said the fire services personnel have launched a search operation which is underway. “Boats have been roped in to trace the student. We are trying to contact the parents of the girl,” he added.

