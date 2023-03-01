Home States Odisha

Naveen launches Odisha SDG Indicator Framework 2.0

Planning and Convergence department has come out with OSIF-2.0 with an objective for achieving Agenda 2030 of sustainable goals.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday launched the second version of the Odisha SDG Indicator Framework (OSIF 2.0) and asked all departments to make intelligent use of this framework to take the state forward towards 2030.  

The chief minister said that United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is a testament that the way to go forward is to develop sustainably - by integrating the social, economic and environmental dimensions of development. Announcing the state government’s commitment to the SDGs, he said, “Together we can, Together we will.”

Planning and Convergence department has come out with OSIF-2.0 with an objective for achieving Agenda 2030 of sustainable goals. The OSIF-1.0 in 2019 had 367 indicators. The OSIF-2.0 has 293 unique indicators in addition to 18 repeat indicators of the previous frame work, having a total of 311 indicators in health, poverty alleviation, gender equality, education, employment generation and other sectors. 

The chief minister said it is an unique instrument in the hands of administrators at the state and district levels to guide their direction for achievement of the goals. 

The principles of 5T amplify the government’s commitment to leave no one behind. The indicators developed, involving all the SDG implementing departments, will help the government assess and explore effective strategies to bridge gaps to achieve the targets, he said. He said that Odisha has been strengthening its resilience and adaptive capacity in dealing with natural disasters over the years and is known today for its ‘zero casualty’ approach to disaster management.

Besides, through the Odisha Millets Mission, the government has started the initiative of diversifying the food palette to improve the nutritional requirements of the population, all the while empowering small and marginal farmers. Odisha Millets Mission is now hailed internationally for this agro-ecological initiative, he said. Naveen also said that Odisha, facing the perils of climate change as a coastal state, has long adopted the concept of sustainable development in all its programmes and schemes.

As the state continues to grow by leaps and bounds, the developmental model remains anchored in the values of equity, inclusiveness and sustainability, he added. Stating that government has launched several citizen centric programmes and schemes, which are an embodiment of the SDGs, he said easy access to services through digital platforms such as Odisha One, with timelines ensured through Odisha Right to Public Services Act (ORTPSA), is yet another citizen-centric act of the Government of Odisha.

Development commissioner PK Jena said that the UN SDG Agenda has 17 goals to be achieved by 2030. Planning and Convergence Minister Rajendra Dholakia, 5T secretary VK Pandian and senior officials were also present.

