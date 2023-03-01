Odisha cop held proprietor of Sri Distributors for procuring fake O2 medicine

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The police on Tuesday arrested Bijay Agrawal, proprietor of Sri Distributors here for procuring and supplying spurious O2 antibiotic tablets manufactured by a fake pharma company under the brand name of Medley Pharmaceuticals.

“The accused was detained in the police station from Monday night soon after the seizure of about 1,200 strips of fake O2 tablets from his drug wholesale shop at Choudhury Bazar by STF of Drug Enforcement squad. Acting on the FIR of drug control officials, the accused has been arrested and forwarded to the court,” said Purighat police station IIC Jatindra Sethi.

The fake O2 tablets were detected about six months back by the drug control officials who had given time and advised Agrawal to recall the medicines which he had already supplied to various parts in the state. The STF seized the stock of the fake medicines recalled by Agrawal. Preliminary investigation has revealed that Agrawal was procuring the fake antibiotic tablets from unauthorised distributors.



CUTTACK: The police on Tuesday arrested Bijay Agrawal, proprietor of Sri Distributors here for procuring and supplying spurious O2 antibiotic tablets manufactured by a fake pharma company under the brand name of Medley Pharmaceuticals. “The accused was detained in the police station from Monday night soon after the seizure of about 1,200 strips of fake O2 tablets from his drug wholesale shop at Choudhury Bazar by STF of Drug Enforcement squad. Acting on the FIR of drug control officials, the accused has been arrested and forwarded to the court,” said Purighat police station IIC Jatindra Sethi. The fake O2 tablets were detected about six months back by the drug control officials who had given time and advised Agrawal to recall the medicines which he had already supplied to various parts in the state. The STF seized the stock of the fake medicines recalled by Agrawal. Preliminary investigation has revealed that Agrawal was procuring the fake antibiotic tablets from unauthorised distributors. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });