Protest over civic issues in Cuttack proves costly

Cuttack Municipal Corporation (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  A demonstration in front of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) to protest inaction in cleaning the city roads proved costly for an organisation with police registering case against its members under various sections of the IPC. 

Purighat police registered a case against at least 20 members of Subhas Sangathan. 

“The organisation had taken permission to conduct a rally under its ‘Kodi-Kodal’ abhijan from Mangalabag to CMC office for staging a protest in a peaceful manner in front of the civic body office on Friday. But, they created nuisance, dumped sand bags in front of the gate, even threw sand inside the office,” Purighat police station IIC Jatindra Sethi said. 

Although no FIR was filed by CMC officials, police have sou motu registered the case for unruly activities, Sethi added.  However, general secretary of Subhas Sangathan Suresh Mohanty has termed the police action as vindictive.

“We dumped the sand bags in front of CMC office  to draw attention of the authorities for which we had also sought permission from police. But the police being influenced by them have registered case against us,” said Mohanty.

