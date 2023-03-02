Body of VSSUT student found, murder alleged

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The body of a BTech girl student of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla, who had gone missing after allegedly jumping into the power channel from PC bridge, was recovered on Wednesday morning.

Burla police has detained two male friends of the deceased in connection with the incident. As per reports, the girl, who hailed from Madanpur Rampur in Kalahandi district had recently completed her BTech in Information Technology from VSSUT and had come to Burla on Tuesday to receive her degree during the convocation.

However, though the girl was supposed to return in the evening, at around 10 pm, it was found she allegedly jumped into the power channel. While boats were put to use to trace the student, her body was retrieved early in the morning. The student’s parents, who reached Burla on the day, alleged their daughter was murdered, said Burla IIC Susanta Dash. Basing on the parents’ complaint, a case of murder has been registered.

Sources said, the girl had received a job offer during campus placement but she had not accepted it as she was preparing for CDS examination while staying in Bhubaneswar. She had come to Burla only to receive her degree and was scheduled to return to the state capital in the evening.

The student’s mother, said her daughter called her at 6 pm on Tuesday and informed that the convocation was over. She also informed that she would leave for Bhubaneswar from Burla. However, when she called her daughter at around 9.20 pm, she heard a heavy voice from the other side which appeared like someone was strangling her. She disconnected the call out of panic and called her again only to hear a similar voice.

The girl’s younger sister said, when she saw the body she noticed injury marks on the neck. Both of them claimed the student was murdered. “My sister was very strong-willed. She would never commit suicide,” the deceased’s sister said.

Meanwhile, though police has detained two male friends of the deceased for questioning, it remains tight-lipped on the issue. On the other hand, the autopsy of the body was conducted and the investigation will proceed further on the basis of the report.



