Cuttack Municipal Corporation to rope in govt agencies for big projects

CMC’s executive engineer D R Tripathy said the civic body lacks adequate manpower and technical experts for implementation of big projects.

Published: 02nd March 2023 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2023 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Cuttack Municipal Corporation (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Even though the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has more than 20 engineers, the civic body has started hiring different government agencies for carrying out different projects as it is lacking adequate manpower and technical experts.

The construction of Biswanath Pandit Central Library, CMC office (Biju Bhawan) expansion, Bali sahi gheri bandha on Kathajodi riverbank, multi-purpose park and food court near Judicial Academy have been assigned to Odisha Police Housing and Welfare Corporation, while construction of seven smart parks in CDA locality, working women’s hostel at Buxi Bazar, community hall and library, development of Gora Kabar have been assigned to Odisha Small Industries Corporation.

CMC’s executive engineer D R Tripathy said the civic body lacks adequate manpower and technical experts for implementation of big projects. Besides, the private agencies are delaying in completion of the projects in time.

This move of the CMC has not gone down well with the corporators. “We cannot find the reason behind assigning works to government agencies while the CMC has more than 20 engineers. It shows their inefficiency towards implementation of these projects,” said corporator Gagan Ojha.

