Villagers in Odisha's Nuapada district panic over Maoist posters

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: Panic gripped residents of Garjanpani village under Boden block of Nuapada district, after multiple purported Maoist posters warning locals from turning police informers, were found pasted on several houses.

While in some posters, put up over the last five days, the Maoists have named some villagers claiming they have been helping the police by leaking information on the rebels’ movements, the others warned the villagers of turning informers.

One of the posters found outside a house read, “Budhuram Goud of Garjanpani village will be given death punishment. From 2021 until now he has been working with the police as an SPO. He has formed a network to track the activities of the Maoists with the help of his team. He is also getting a remuneration of more than Rs 3,000 every month.”

The poster further read, “He (Budhuram) was frequently moving around with CRPF jawans and helped them in launching operations in the forest. He is also responsible for forming a network in every nearby village. We have been warning people to not become police informers for money. But still he did not obey our orders due to which he will be given death punishment.” The valediction of the poster carried ‘SDK Area Committee, CPI’’.

Similarly, another villager whose name was also mentioned in one of the posters, approached Nuapada SP Gundala Reddy Raghavendra over the issue. Raghavendra said, “I am aware of the incident. We will ascertain the veracity of the posters. The combing operations will also be strengthened in the adjoining areas.” He assured that, adequate security will be given to residents of Garjanpani village and they need not panic.

