Home States Odisha

Villagers in Odisha's Nuapada district panic over Maoist posters

While in some posters, put up over the last five days, the Maoists have named some villagers claiming they have been helping the police by leaking information on the rebels’ movements.

Published: 02nd March 2023 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2023 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Maoists

Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NUAPADA:  Panic gripped residents of Garjanpani village under Boden block of Nuapada district, after multiple purported Maoist posters warning locals from turning police informers, were found pasted on several houses. 

While in some posters, put up over the last five days, the Maoists have named some villagers claiming they have been helping the police by leaking information on the rebels’ movements, the others warned the villagers of turning informers. 

One of the posters found outside a house read, “Budhuram Goud of Garjanpani village will be given death punishment. From 2021 until now he has been working with the police as an SPO. He has formed a network to track the activities of the Maoists with the help of his team. He is also getting a remuneration of more than Rs 3,000 every month.”

The poster further read, “He (Budhuram) was frequently moving around with CRPF jawans and helped them in launching operations in the forest. He is also responsible for forming a network in every nearby village. We have been warning people to not become police informers for money. But still he did not obey our orders due to which he will be given death punishment.” The valediction of the poster carried ‘SDK Area Committee, CPI’’.

Similarly, another villager whose name was also mentioned in one of the posters, approached Nuapada SP Gundala Reddy Raghavendra over the issue. Raghavendra said, “I am aware of the incident. We will ascertain the veracity of the posters. The combing operations will also be strengthened in the adjoining areas.” He assured that, adequate security will be given to residents of Garjanpani village and they need not panic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maoist
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Human trafficking too high in India, says US
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
Economy slows to 4.4 per cent in Q3, govt’s full-year target intact
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustration)
Gujarat’s public debt rises to Rs 3.4L cr, each resident owes Rs 48,500
A mother donating milk at the Breast Milk Bank used for representative purposes only. (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)
In a first, Uttarakhand to set up ‘mother milk bank’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp